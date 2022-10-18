Save $265 on the Garmin Fenix 6X and Take Your Workouts to the Next Level

If you take your fitness seriously, you'll want to make sure you're using gear that's as dedicated as you are. Garmin makes some of the most advanced and rugged fitness trackers on the market, and right now you can get your hands on one for even less. Amazon is offering a whopping $265 discount on the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, dropping the price down to $485. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so it could disappear at any moment. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings, which happen to be one of the best Garmin deals available right now.

Whether you're into trail running, downhill skiing or skydiving, the Fenix 6X Sapphire can handle whatever you throw at it. It features a fiber-reinforced polymer case as well as a scratch-resistant watch face, and it's waterproof up to 10 meters so you can use it on your most rugged adventures. It has tons of built-in sport apps for running, swimming, hiking and more, and monitors your performance by tracking your heart rate, oxygen consumption, temperature, pace and much more.

It's also equipped with multiple different navigation systems (including GPS and Galileo), which provides real-time feedback about your pace and route, and can even generate suggested routes to get you back to your starting point. It also tracks any changes in altitude or weather with a built-in altimeter and barometer. And it has some convenient smart features, including contactless payment, music storage and notifications for calls, texts and more when paired with your Apple or Android device.