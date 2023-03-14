Save $250 on the OnePlus 10 Pro and Get a Great Phone at a Great Price

The smartphone market continues to grow, and big brands like Apple, Google and Samsung aren't the only ones with something to offer anymore. OnePlus makes some of our favorite phones for those looking for a budget-friendly alternative that doesn't sacrifice tons of power or features, and right now you can snag one at a serious discount. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale for as low as $550, which saves you $250 compared to the usual price. Without a set expiration, there's no telling how long it will be available. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The 10 Pro is a bit older than the OnePlus 11 -- the latest model in its flagship lineup -- but still has tons to offer and costs over . It's equipped with a first-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, and the 128GB model comes with 8GB of RAM. Or you can upgrade to the which comes with 12GB of RAM and is on sale for $640 ($230 off). Plus it has 5G connectivity for speedy cellular performance.

The screen is a 6.7-inch QHD with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it features an impressive 50MP camera co-developed by Hasselblad with a 150-degree field-of-view. It's powered by the Android 12 operating system, but is compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands-free assistance. It also supports ultra-fast 65W charging, and has a 5,000-mAh battery that lasts all day. It's also worth noting that the , which features small upgrades and slightly different specs, is on sale for $500 at the moment, which saves you $150.