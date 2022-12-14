Save $250 On the OnePlus 10 Pro, One of Our Favorite 5G Phones for 2022

The smartphone market continues to grow, and big brands like Apple, Google and Samsung aren't the only ones with something to offer anymore. The OnePlus 10 Pro made its way onto our list of the best phones for 2022 thanks to its impressive performance and affordable price -- and right now, you can pick one up for even less. Amazon currently has the 128GB model on sale for just $550, which saves you $250 compared to the usual price. Without a set expiration, there's no telling how long it will be available. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This phone has a lot to offer for over $200 less than the latest iPhone. It's equipped with a first-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, the same one found in the advanced Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the 128GB model comes with 8GB of RAM. Plus it has 5G connectivity for speedy cellular performance. The screen is a 6.7-inch QHD with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it features an impressive 50MP camera co-developed by Hasselblad with a 150-degree field-of-view. It's powered by the Android 12 operating system, but is compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands-free assistance. It also supports ultra-fast 65W charging, and has a 5,000-mAh battery that lasts all day. The , which features small upgrades and slightly different specs, is also on sale for $600 at the moment, which saves you $50.