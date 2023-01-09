Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot

Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This tablet is the previous model of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus that earned a spot on our list of the best tablets for 2023, and still boats some impressive hardware and features. This model features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though that can be easily expanded up to 1TB thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It has a stunning 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth performance. Plus it has a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera so you can use it for both taking pictures and video chats. At just 1.2 pounds, its also lightweight and easy to take on the go, and with an 8-hour battery life, you can use it all day without having to recharge.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best tablet deals available now for even more bargains.