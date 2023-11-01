X
Save $250 on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air in This Prime Day-Matching Deal

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is a stunner and now it's yours for $250 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch in midnight color
The M2 15-inch MacBook Air is a great laptop, especially if you need the bigger display but don't want to spend the kinds of money needed to get a MacBook Pro. In fact, right now at least, you don't even have to spend MacBook Air money to get one, either.

Discounts on Apple gear can be hard to come by but Amazon is now selling the 15-inch MacBook Air at its Amazon Prime price of just $1,050. That price is available in a couple of different colors including the stunning midnight option. Just note that you'll have to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best price if you choose that color while the starlight model is already fully discounted right out of the gate.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without spending over the odds on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It features the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. And there's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

It isn't every day that you get the chance to save $250 on one of the best laptops in the market today, and we don't know how long this deal will stay live. These kinds of deals can disappear without warning so make sure to take that into consideration when planning your purchase.

