Save $25 On the Highly Rated Logitech MX Keys Keyboard for Mac

When it comes to keyboards, Logitech's MX Keys series is our favorite for everyday use. The MX Keys Mini was named our overall favorite keyboard on the market in 2022, and right now you can grab the step-up MX Keys Advanced for even less. Amazon currently has the Mac-exclusive version of the full-sized Bluetooth keyboard on sale for just $95, $25 off the usual price. There's no listed expiration on this deal, so you may want to think about ordering yours soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The MX Keys Advanced keyboard is designed to be a more comfortable alternative for Mac users that feels familiar. Several members of the CNET team have this model and swear by it. It features the same layout as other Mac keyboards, and is optimized to be used with either iMac desktops, MacBook laptops or compatible iPad models, and can switch between them (and Windows PCs) at the press of a button.

The keys are spherically dished to conform to the shape of your fingertips, and it features smart illumination backlighting that automatically activates when your hands approach and adjusts to suit different lighting conditions. You can connect either via a USB-C connection, or over Bluetooth with a battery life of up to 10 days with backlighting active (or up to five months without).