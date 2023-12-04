Save 25% on the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller With This Holiday Deal
The Backbone One turns my iPhone into a gaming powerhouse and you can get 25% off yours and still get it in time for Christmas.
The Backbone One mobile gaming controller takes your iPhone or Android phone and turns it into a mobile game console that will look and feel like it belongs in the same bracket as the Nintendo Switch. And with cloud gaming, you can play all your favorite titles, too.
Finding the time to play games can be challenging so being able to do it with your phone is a great way to increase your gaming time. The excellent Backbone One is one of the best mobile gaming controllers we've used, and right now it's down to a price that almost matches its Black Friday and Cyber Monday best.
You're going to have to be quick if you want to snag one of these controllers at a discount, though. Right now Amazon is selling all of the different models for just $75 each, and while there's no indication of when the deal might end, we think we might know. See, Best Buy is selling the same controllers for the same $75 price right now, but only until the end of the day. We suspect Amazon is price-matching Best Buy which means that both deals could end in just a few short hours.
The Backbone one is compatible with both Lightning and USB-C iPhones, so make sure to select the one that you need when ordering. Most USB-C Android phones should be good to go, too, giving you access to a ton of games without having to use the lousy on-screen touch controls. And while gaming on your phone is great, things get even better when you combine the controller with a PS5 or Xbox Series X or Series S via remote play or cloud gaming.
Whether you're serious about your mobile gaming time or just looking to find a way to relax in style without being tethered to the big screen in your living room, the Backbone controller is a great option -- just remember you might have to pay more if you miss out on these discounts.
