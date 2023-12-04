Save 25% on the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller With This Holiday Deal

Finding the time to play games can be challenging so being able to do it with your phone is a great way to increase your gaming time. The excellent Backbone One is one of the best mobile gaming controllers we've used, and right now it's down to a price that almost matches its Black Friday and Cyber Monday best.

You're going to have to be quick if you want to snag one of these controllers at a discount, though. Right now Amazon is selling all of the different models for just $75 each, and while there's no indication of when the deal might end, we think we might know. See, Best Buy is selling the same controllers for the same $75 price right now, but only until the end of the day. We suspect Amazon is price-matching Best Buy which means that both deals could end in just a few short hours.

The Backbone one is compatible with both Lightning and USB-C iPhones, so make sure to select the one that you need when ordering. Most USB-C Android phones should be good to go, too, giving you access to a ton of games without having to use the lousy on-screen touch controls. And while gaming on your phone is great, things get even better when you combine the controller with a PS5 or Xbox Series X or Series S via remote play or cloud gaming.

Whether you're serious about your mobile gaming time or just looking to find a way to relax in style without being tethered to the big screen in your living room, the Backbone controller is a great option -- just remember you might have to pay more if you miss out on these discounts.