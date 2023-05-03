Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O: Why It's So ImportantFinding Movers You Can TrustBest Sunscreen for FacesCompare Refinance RatesBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar Batteries
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Save 25% on Speakers, Headphones and More at Monster's Mother's Day Sale

Shop sitewide savings on everything from earbuds to power strips and much more this week at Monster.

Max McHone
2 min read
A green and black Monster portable power station against a green background.
Monster

With Mother's Day just around the corner, we're seeing tons of great sales popping up right now. And whether you're shopping for mom or yourself, you won't want to miss these audio deals happening right now Monster. Right now, you can save 25% on headphones and speakers, plus gaming gear and more sitewide. Plus, you'll get free shipping on any order over $100. These offers are only available through May 8, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Monster

This deal applies to nearly all products sitewide, and all you need to do to get the discount is add the items to your cart. Just note that select products are only available for purchase through Amazon, and are not discounted as a part of this sale.

If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, you can grab the Monster DNA One for $113 right now, saving you $37 compared to the usual price. It's got a 30-foot Bluetooth range, a rugged IP67 weather-resistance rating and it even comes with a wireless charging base. Or, if you need a new pair of workout headphones, you can grab these DNA Fit true wireless earbuds for $97, $33 off. They have integrated ear hooks to keep them in place, active noise cancelation, an an IPX5 water-resistance rating so you don't have to worry about rain or sweat. 

There's tons of other great audio gear deals, but Monster also makes plenty of gaming gear you can grab on sale right now. You can snag this Alpha mechanical gaming keyboard with built-in LED lighting and a volume control knob for $75, $25 off. And you can pair it with this wired Alpha gaming mouse for just $60, saving you $20.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image