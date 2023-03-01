Save 25% On Ring Security Kits and Keep Your Home Safe for Less

You certainly don't want to take any chances when it comes to your home's security, but that doesn't mean you need a pricey professional monitoring service. Ring makes some of our favorite DIY security equipment on the market, and right now Amazon is offering a chance to pick some up at a discount. You can save 25% on select security kits, which include gear like entry sensors, motion detectors, keypads and the required base station, with prices ranging from $150 to $247. There's no set expiration on these deals, but get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are three different security kits to choose from at this sale. If you're after the basics, you'll want the , which is currently on sale for $150, $50 off the usual price. In addition to the required base station, it includes one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector and a range extender so you can cover your entire house. If you've got a larger home with more points of entry, you can upgrade to the , which comes with three additional contact sensors. It's currently on sale for $187, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price.

And if you really want total coverage, there is a that includes two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender, as well as the required base station. It's automatically discounted by $83, dropping the price down to $247, but you can save an extra 22% by activating the instant coupon on the product page. The Ring companion app makes it easy to monitor your home from anywhere with real-time alerts, and Ring offers with plans starting at just $4 a month.