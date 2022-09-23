Save 25% on Nomad's Ultra Orange iPhone 14 Case and Apple Watch Band

To celebrate the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, accessory maker Nomad has unveiled some new additions to its lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Its new, limited-edition Ultra Orange versions of its rugged iPhone 14 case and sport band for Apple Watch are perfect for adventurers and elite athletes. And you can even if you get your order in before they start shipping out in November.

After nabbing an iPhone 14 deal, the next item on your shopping list should be a good case. Nomad's durable iPhone 14 case is available in sizes to fit all iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models and pairs a vivid orange PET backplate with a black polycarbonate frame that protects your device from bumps and scrapes. There's also a lanyard attachment point and support for Apple's MagSafe charging. It's during this preorder phase and is a great pick for someone wanting that rugged aesthetic.

The Ultra Orange sport band pairs perfectly with the international orange accents of the Apple Watch Ultra, and you can score one . The band is waterproof and made of a lightweight fluoroelastomer rubber, making it ideal for workouts, and its low-profile pin-and-tuck mechanism offers a secure fit. Don't have an Apple Watch Ultra? Nomad's sport band also works with any 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch model so you can use it with your existing device as you wait it out for some more tempting Apple Watch Ultra deals.