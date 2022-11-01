Save 25% On Nixplay's Hassle-Free Digital Photo Frames

Photos of family, friends and cherished memories can brighten up just about any room of your house. But actually getting your digital photos printed can be a bit of a hassle -- and expensive if you're printing quite a few. But you don't need a hard copy to display your photos these days. Digital photo frames are a convenient alternative, and right now you can pick one up for less. Now through Nov. 15, you can when you use our exclusive promo code CNET25% at checkout. This offer can even be combined with other discounts, including Nixplay's ongoing midseason sale and an extra $30 off your order when you buy two or more frames.

You can use this promo code to save on three different photo frame models. The most affordable is , which is available in three different sizes -- 8, 10 and 15 inches -- with prices starting at $105 right now. It's easy to upload your photos to the frame using the Nixplay app, or directly from Facebook or Instagram, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can swap between photo playlists using only the sound of your voice. It's even equipped with a smart sensor, so it activates when you're in the room, and switches to rest mode when you're away.

If you're looking for a more advanced model, you can upgrade to the , which starts at $150 for the 8-inch model, and jumps up to $190 for the 10-inch one. It offers all the features of the Smart frame above, but also has a touchscreen so you can easily cycle through your photos without needing to use the app. And if you want the best of the best, you can grab the , which starts at $275 before the discount. Its 9.7-inch display has an upgraded 2K resolution so you can enjoy all your photos in stunning detail.