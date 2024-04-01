Save 25% Off Blueair Blue Pure Max Air Purifiers With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Whether you live in an area with less-than-ideal air quality or have pets and would rather not breathe in whatever they picked up at the park that's driving your allergies crazy, a solid air purifier can be an absolute must. The market is full of options, some more expensive than others. But right now you can take your pick of Blueair Blue Pure Max air purifiers and save 25% off the list price. All you have to do is enter our exclusive discount code BlueairCNET25 when checking out.

There are a couple of points to keep in mind. First, this code will work all the way through April 30, so you've plenty of time to place that order. Second, the Blue Pure Mini Max bundle is not part of the deal, so keep that in mind as well. But apart from that, you're good to go.

Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max is our favorite air purifier so that might be a good place to start. It'd normally sell for $230 but you'll save 25% with this deal and pay just $172. There's a maximum order of four per person, and the deals can't be stacked either, but a saving of $58 isn't to be sniffed at. The purifier can be customized to come in a different color if you prefer, and it's a great tool for collecting pollen, cooking odors, dust and more. Just remember to enter that code before you check out. There are other options as well, so be sure to check out the full range at Blueair.

Air purifiers might not be the smartest of smart home accessories, but they're a good place to start. Be sure to check out our collection of the best smart home deals if you're looking to add more devices, too.