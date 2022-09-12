Save Up to $200 On One of Our Favorite 4K TVs of the Year

If you're on the hunt for the best TV bargain out there, we've got a deal you're going to want to see. Even at full price, the TCL 6-Series claimed a top spot on our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 as the best TV for the money -- and it's an even better value when it's on sale. Right now at Best Buy, you can save $200 on a , dropping the price down to $800. Or grab a smaller for $600, $100 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these TVs at a discount.

TCL's 6-Series uses mini-LEDs along with full-array local dimming for a stunning 4K UHD picture that's a sizable cut above its competitors in this price range. And the automatic game mode instantly optimizes your settings for smooth refresh rates and ultra-low latency whenever a console boot up is detected. This model runs on the Google TV OS, so it comes with Chromecast built-in, a handy feature that plenty of similar smart TVs don't have. It also includes a built-in microphone and Google Assistant so you can turn your TV on, adjust the volume, browse for content and more using only the sound of your voice. And if you're not already a subscriber, this deal comes with three free months of Apple TV so you can find something to watch right away. With this discount, you'd be hard pressed to finder a better value TV in this price range.

