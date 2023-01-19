Save $200 On Microsoft's New Surface Laptop 5 Today Only at Best Buy

Microsoft makes plenty of laptops for Windows users who prefer to keep everything in the same family. And right now, Best Buy is offering a chance to snag one of the very latest models -- the Surface Laptop 5 -- at a discount. Today only, you can pick up this 2022 model on sale for $1,100, which saves you $200 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Jan. 19, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

CNET reviewer Lori Grunin found the Surface Laptop 5 to be solid, if somewhat unexciting, laptop for most people. But if you're not looking for something particularly flashy or powerful, it's a decent option that will have no trouble handling the basics. This model is the larger of the two, with a 15-inch touchscreen. It's equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Iris Xe GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, so it's great for streaming shows and movies. And while it doesn't come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, it is designed to handle Xbox cloud gaming right out of the box. As you would probably expect from a Microsoft laptop, it runs on Windows 11, and it claims an impressive 18-hour battery life for all-day work and play (it managed just under 10 hours in our streaming video battery drain test).

