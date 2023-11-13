Save $200 and a Ton of Dusting Time With This 1-Day Roomba Deal

Cleaning around the house can get tiring, especially after a full day of work or looking after your family. Designed to take some of that load off, robot vacuums have become pretty good in the last few years and have can make your life much easier. Take the iRobot Roomba I3 Plus Evo, for example, which is not only great on hard floors and carpets and can also empty itself. Even better, you can grab an early Black Friday deal on it from Best Buy for $350, instead of the usual $550. Just be aware that the deal ends tonight, so if you like what you see, grab it quickly before it expires.

While the Roomba I3 Plus Evo doesn't have its own camera, it can still create a map of your house with some recent updates to the software. That means that, on the one hand, you will have to pick up any cables or toys lying around, but on the other, you can set it to clean and vacuum in specific areas and create no-go zones. It's also been updated with voice commands, so you can control it remotely, and it has integrations with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

As for cleaning, it has strong suction and can tackle tougher debris or dirty spots. It can also handle pet hair perfectly fine with its rubber brushes that can flex to avoid getting tangled. When it fills up its internal bin, it can take itself to the base station and empty itself out, with a big capacity that should give you about 60 days' worth of storage. It can also take itself to recharge in the middle of a job and pick up where it left off, so nothing is missed.

While the Roomba i3 Plus Evo doesn't have more advanced features like lidar, which lets it navigate around obstacles, it's still a solid midrange robot vacuum, especially with this early Best Buy Black Friday deal. If it's not quite the right model for you, it's worth checking out these other Black Friday robot vacuum deals for a few alternative picks.