Save $20 on TurboTax Federal Products and Get Some Tax Help for Less

For tons of people, filing taxes can feel a little overwhelming. And with the 2023 deadline just two weeks away, you may be looking for some assistance. TurboTax is our overall favorite tax software for most people available in 2023, and right now you can save some cash when using it to file your federal taxes. Now through April 6, TurboTax is offering $20 off all federal products, with prices for DIY software starting at just $49.

TurboTax offers a few different packages depending on what kind of assistance you need. If you don't have a ton of investments and complicated assets, and just want to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table, chances are you'll want the $49 , which searches over 350 different deductions to help maximize your return. Or, if you need some assistance when it comes to your income from investments and rental properties, you'll want to upgrade to the $74 . And if you run your own business, you'll want to go with the $99 which is optimized for freelancers, contractors and business owners, and helps you maximize your return with industry-specific deductions.

And if you need more than just software, TurboTax offers some more involved assistance options. With , which start at $119 for the Deluxe package, you can get live feedback from an expert as you file as well as a final review to make sure you didn't miss anything. Or, if you'd rather skip the headache altogether, you can have an expert file for you with a . Prices start at $249 for the Deluxe package. TurboTax does offer more affordable Basic-tier packages, but they don't help you maximize deductions, so you may not get your full return amount, and they're not discounted as a part of this sale.