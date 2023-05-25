Save 20% on This Ultra-Portable Cliq Camping Chair

With summer just around the corner, it's time to get back to beach days and weekend camping trips. And if you need a lightweight and portable chair for lounging by the fire, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can save 20% on Cliq's compact and convenient folding chair when you use the promo code SUMMER20 at checkout. This sale is only available through May 29, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Cliq makes two different portable chairs, but unfortunately the larger, high-backed Cliq Lounge has already sold out. However, you can still pick up the smaller original Cliq chair for $88, which saves you $22 compared to the usual price. It weighs less than 4 pounds and it's just 14.5 inches long when folded up, so it's easy to take with you just about anywhere. It's also weatherproof, so there's no need to worry about using it in rough conditions, and it unfolds in just seconds with the push of a button.

It can support up to 300 pounds, and it comes in five different colors. You'll also get a free carrying bag when you purchase at least two at a time. Or you can pick up the carrying bag separately for just $16, or $4 off, with the coupon code.