Save $20 on This Convenient Solar-Powered Eufy Wall Light Camera

If you're looking for an easy way to protect your home and give yourself some extra peace of mind, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The convenient Eufy S120 wall light camera is solar-powered, so there's no need to worry about dead batteries or a messy wired installation. And you can grab it for $20 off when you use the promo code EUFYSWLC20 right now at Amazon, which drops the price down to $80. Though this deal is only available through Sep. 26, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Eufy wall light camera offers some serious security for just $80. It boasts a 2K HD resolution, and even has full color night vision so you have a clear view of what's happening throughout the entire day and night. Plus it's equipped with a 300 lumen light and a built-in motion detector, and will automatically send notifications to your phone when there's activity. It also has a speaker and microphone to support two-way audio, and you can activate a 105 dB siren from the app to scare off any would-be intruders. The built-in solar panel can power it for a whole day on just two hours of sunlight, and it has a built-on battery that can store up to 60 days of power.

