Klipsch Cinema System Oura Ring's Sleep Tracking TikTok Ban Threat Sleep Quality and Your Health Samsung's Rival to Pixel 6A St. Patrick's Day Freebies 7 Foods for Better Sleep March Madness
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Save 20% on Squatty Potty Stools for a More Pleasant Bathroom Experience

All bathroom jokes aside, these stools can seriously improve your bowel health, and they're 20% off sitewide right now.
2 min read
A Squatty Potty stool and toilet against a green background.
Squatty Potty

Folks, let's talk about pooping. Yes, it may cause some giggles and even make some people a little uncomfortable, but the reality is it's an important part of our day-to-day health. And while you may think you already know everything you need to, there's actually a little more to the science behind it than you may think. Sitting on a toilet actually puts unnecessary strain on your muscles and colon, which makes the process harder than it needs to be. But a Squatty Potty helps you maintain a more natural alignment to improve your bowel health, and right now you can pick one up at a discount.

See at Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty stools elevate your feet while you're on the toilet, which keeps your body in its natural squat position, which loosens the necessary muscles and helps your body eliminate waste more easily. There are a few different stools available, and right now you can pick one up for 20% off when you use the promo code LUCKY20 at checkout. With this offer you can grab the original seven-inch Squatty Potty stool for just $20, which is $5 off the usual price. There are a few other stools available as well, like this Bamboo Flip stool with two different heights -- 7 inches and 9 inches -- which is on sale for $32, $8 off. There's even a Travel Porta Squatty stool that folds up so you can take it on the go. It's already on sale for $30, and you can save another $6 with the coupon code. This offer is only available through Mar. 19, so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.