Save 20% on Speck iPhone 15 Cases With This CNET Promo

If you bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, then one of the first things you should do is buy a phone case for them to keep them safe. That's especially the case given they're some of the best iPhones so far and are worth a fortune depending on where you get them from. Luckily, CNET has an exclusive promo code from Speck that will let you save 20% on your order.

That order doesn't have to be only for cases, either. Speck has other accessories available, including screen protectors -- never a bad idea -- plus stands, grips, wallets and more. They're all compatible with the new iPhones, so make sure to add what you want to your order before checking out if you want to save 20% on everything. Enter code CNET20 to lock in that discount.

There are plenty of different cases to choose from whether you're looking to protect the iPhone 15 or the range-topping iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are cases with Speck's ClickLock MagSafe support in a range of colors, while people who prefer their cases to be clear can choose one of those, too. With some interesting iPhone 15 colors on offer, that could well be the way to go. We're not so sure about those muted iPhone 15 Pro colors, though.

Remember to enter discount code CNET20 when checking out, and that this deal will end Jan. 16 at midnight PST. That means you still have just under two days left to make your purchase, but don't forget, or you'll wind up paying more than you had to.