Save 20% Sitewide on Tech Accessories With Satechi's Labor Day Sale

Satechi's sleek laptop, tablet and charging accessories are some of our favorites on the market right now -- claiming multiple spots on our list of the best USB-C chargers, docks, batteries and other accessories. And right now, you can pick up some of these top-rated accessories for less.

The company has started rolling out the Labor Day savings a little early, and right now you can save 20% sitewide when you use the promo code LD20 at checkout. If you have or create a free account with Satechi, you'll also receive double loyalty points for everything your buy right now, which can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. These offers are available now through Sept. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

You'll find all kinds of helpful gadgets and accessories available for less at this sale. For just $36, you could pick up this handy , which features an HDMI port, an SD card reader and multiple USB-A ports, and supports pass-through charging. Or, you can charge all your devices at once with this compact $48 . It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a Qi wireless charging pads, plus silicone dividers to keep all your devices neatly organized.

You can also pick up one of our favorite keyboards of the year, the , on sale for just $64, $16 off the usual price. Even if you don't need any new gadgets, this is also a great chance to stock up on some high-quality at a discount. You'll find plenty more deals on , , and as well.