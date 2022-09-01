Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save 20% on Outdoor and Travel Gear at Jack Wolfskin

This Labor Day sale is exactly what travelers need to get new gear for fall getaways.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
A red jacket and a black boots on a green background
Jack Wolfskin

Everyone is throwing their hat in the ring for Labor Day deals, and Jack Wolfskin is one of them with its offer for 20% off sitewide from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 using the offer code LABORDAY20. Plus, you'll get free shipping. 

See at Jack Wolfskin

I've had the opportunity to try out a few of Jack Wolfskin's jackets, and I still wear them regularly no matter where I go. If you're interested in fleece, what you'll find are highly breathable but warm fabrics that will keep you comfortable as the weather changes. And a lot of the jackets you can buy are also great for wicking water off you in the rain. Both styles of jackets, based on my walks around the neighborhood, have equally protected me from the elements while giving me lightweight fabrics that don't weigh me down.

For specific suggestions, men can grab this men's Pack & Go shell for $109. Originally, $160, this discounted jacket has a mesh lining made from recycled polyester and travels light for the moment you need it. Women can snag a Pack & Go shell jacket, but for $128 (save $32). This hard shell jacket is the same as the men's version, only it has six color options instead of one.

Adults aren't the only people who can get quality jackets; kids can too. If you look in the sale section, you'll find clearance items that will get the additional Labor Day discount applied when using the offer code. So you can snag a girls' cozy bear jacket for $120 (save $30) when your kid needs a waterproof winter jacket with a sherpa lining. Boys and girls can get a kids' Zenon winter jacket for $62 that's both windproof and water repellent with breathability.

Finally, there's plenty of equipment to grab too. If you need backpacks, hiking backs, totes or more, you'll find it all here at a discount whether you're traveling or exploring your neighborhood. For the entire sale, check out Jack Wolfskin today.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.