Save 20% on Outdoor and Travel Gear at Jack Wolfskin

Everyone is throwing their hat in the ring for Labor Day deals, and Jack Wolfskin is one of them with its offer for sitewide from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 using the offer code LABORDAY20. Plus, you'll get free shipping.

I've had the opportunity to try out a few of Jack Wolfskin's jackets, and I still wear them regularly no matter where I go. If you're interested in fleece, what you'll find are highly breathable but warm fabrics that will keep you comfortable as the weather changes. And a lot of the jackets you can buy are also great for wicking water off you in the rain. Both styles of jackets, based on my walks around the neighborhood, have equally protected me from the elements while giving me lightweight fabrics that don't weigh me down.

For specific suggestions, men can grab this for $109. Originally, $160, this discounted jacket has a mesh lining made from recycled polyester and travels light for the moment you need it. Women can snag a jacket, but for $128 (save $32). This hard shell jacket is the same as the men's version, only it has six color options instead of one.

Adults aren't the only people who can get quality jackets; kids can too. If you look in the sale section, you'll find clearance items that will get the additional Labor Day discount applied when using the offer code. So you can snag a for $120 (save $30) when your kid needs a waterproof winter jacket with a sherpa lining. Boys and girls can get a for $62 that's both windproof and water repellent with breathability.

Finally, there's plenty of equipment to grab too. If you need or more, you'll find it all here at a discount whether you're traveling or exploring your neighborhood. For the entire sale, check out today.