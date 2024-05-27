Save 20% on Eve Smart Home Products Across Amazon Today

Monitoring your home's safety, water usage and even indoor quality has never been easier thanks to the myriad smart products available to help you run your home the way you want. If you've been searching for the right outdoor cameras, water monitors and other smart home gadgets to help you stay organized and safe, then you might want to check out the Eve Cam deals at Amazon right now.

Eve Cam has posted deals of 20% off on multiple items today, part of the site's standout Memorial Day deals.

Eve Cam's products are compatible with Apple Home Kit and are a great addition if you're already a fan of the Apple ecosystem. We've compiled some of the best deals on these smart home products.

Eve Cam/CNET Eve outdoor floodlight cam (white): $200 Save $50 The Eve outdoor floodlight cam is $50 off when you use the Amazon click coupon. It has a 157-degree view, delivers 1080p video and includes night vision. To use this, you need an iPhone or iPad with the most recent iOS. After connecting, you'll get notifications on your Apple Watch, iPhone or iPad if something is up. It's also available in black, which is also on sale. $200 at Amazon

Eve Cam/CNET Eve Energy smart plug: $32 Save $8 This Eve smart plug offers you old-school convenience and voice-control or app-based functions. It's compatible with most assistants, including Apple Home Kit, Amazon Alexa, Samsung's SmartThings, Echo products and Google Home Nest. You can snag this deal with Amazon's click coupon. $32 at Amazon

Eve Cam/CNET Eve smart water controller: $110 Save 20% with click coupon The Eve smart water controller connects to your sprinklers and irrigation systems so you can keep a pristine yard. It works with your iPhone or iPad so you can schedule watering sessions without having to be home. This smart water controller is battery-operated and tracks your home's water consumption. $110 at Amazon

You can also score other great Eve Cam deals for 20% off with Amazon's click coupon. Some devices are compatible with multiple home assistants, while others work only with Apple Home Kit.

Like other Amazon deals, prices are often volatile. Looking for smart home items but not sure if these are for you? We've got a list of best smart home deals for you. You also have a few more hours to take advantage Memorial Day deals so you can save on the things you want most.