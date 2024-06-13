Save 20% on Backbone's Latest USB-C Mobile Gaming Controllers at Amazon

While the appeal of the Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck as handheld consoles is nice and all, they do require you to charge and carry an additional device on the go which isn't always ideal. That's where the best iPhone gaming controllers and Android controllers come in, like the Backbone One, allowing you to transform your phone into a handheld console at a moment's notice. And right now, you can get your hands on the USB-C-enabled controller with 20% off at Amazon. Note that the discount will show in your cart.

This deal is available on both the black and white variants of the controller, and also applies to the Lightning-powered versions, so make sure to pick the one that fits your type of phone. The Backbone One features responsive analog triggers and great, tactile buttons as well as clickable thumbsticks. All of this means the controller is perfect for cloud-based gaming and remotely play Xbox and PlayStation games. Just want to play the games installed on your phone instead? No problem -- this controller works great with those as well.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The controller comes includes a charging port, so you can charge your phone while you're playing, plus a headphone jack for plugging in your favorite gaming headset. You can use it with most modern Android phones as well the iPhone 15 series, and an included magnetic adapter adds versatility if you use your phone in a case that won't fit.

Need to upgrade your phone to get the best gaming experience? Before you place your order anywhere else, be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals.