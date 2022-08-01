Save 20% on All Beauty and Wellness Products at Anthropologie

Known for its unique, colorful prints and quality fabrics, Anthropologie's regular-priced items can be pricey. Thankfully the retailer often has in-store deals, like the clearance closet. If you're looking to save right now, Anthropologie is offering online shoppers a chance to save on its beauty and wellness products.

There are nearly 3,000 products that are 20% off during this sale, so if you're looking for something specific, be sure to browse through the sale categories. These include bath and body, candles and home fragrances, hair care, makeup nails, skincare, suncare, workout gear and more. There are even some sale products that you can get at bigger discounts, like this (save $20) or this (save $8).

This Anthropologie sale includes items from brand names including Grown Alchemist, Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley, Nest, Lula, Spongelle, Christophe Robin, Esker and more. You can enhance all aspects of your self-care and wellness routine, from the teas and coffees you drink to the face masks you wear for visibly healthier skin.

Grab a with lion's mane mushroom for just $16 (save $4), or a (now $18, save $4) to boost your intake of vitamins and supplements. Set the mood in your room with a diffuser filled with essential oils from this (now $42, save $11). Work on your physical health and step up your workouts with this set of (now $44, save $11), and elevate your at-home spa experience with this (now $30, save $8).