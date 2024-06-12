Save 20% Off Amazon Smart Speakers, TVs, Security and More While You Still Can

Amazon makes a ton of different products these days, whether that's some of the best smart speakers around or the ever-popular Fire TV displays. And Amazon often knows how to price its products to sell, too. But that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to save even more money and right now Woot is offering 20% off its existing prices for the next couple of days. You don't need to enter any special discount codes to get these prices and the discount is automatically applied at checkout, so keep that in mind when looking at the on-page prices.

At the time of writing, there are still plenty of Amazon deals to be had, but some are also starting to sell out. Deals on Kindles and the more popular Echo speakers have already gone and we suggest you consider placing an order soon if you want to be absolutely certain of getting the best prices available.

That being said, there are plenty of discounts to choose from, including a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro that's already discounted to $80 and so you'll pay just $64 when checking out. Other deals of note include the second-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker for just $20 and a whole lot more. Again, remember that these prices are automatically discounted during checkout and that we can't say how long stocks will last.

Picking up a great smart home deal has never been easier, just make sure you don't delay that order too long otherwise you risk missing out entirely.