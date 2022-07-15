Save $150 or More During This Sale on Refurbished Microsoft Surface Devices

Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. These are either refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces. Check out some of the best deals below.

Woot Get a cover and Microsoft Surface Pen when you purchase this Surface 3 for just $170 (64GB version) or $230 (or 128GB version). It weighs just under 1.5 pounds and comes with Dolby audio.

Woot The Surface Pro 4 has upgraded features like a 10-point multi-touch 2736x1824-pixel resolution. This two-in-one tablet runs Windows and Office without any lags, and the Surface Pen glides across this device. Get the 256GB version for just $20 more.

Woot This Surface Pro is perfect for the professional, student or creator for just $430. Advanced features include a solid state hard drive, upgraded flash memory, 8.0MP rear-facing camera and a 5.0MP front-facing camera.

Woot At just 1.3 pounds, this ultraportable Surface is now just $200 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Opt for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for $30 more, or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $60 more.

Woot The studio elevates a traditional desktop with a 13.5 million pixel touchscreen that can be tilted at 20 degrees so you can work in studio mode. It includes 4K video streaming, Windows 10, 1080p cameras and 2.1 Dolby Audio Premium stereo speakers.



