Save $150 on This Ninja Muticooker That Can Air Fry, Steam, Bake and More

Not everyone has space in their kitchen for an air fryer, pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker and other helpful appliances. So why not grab yourself a single multicooker that can do it all? This 8-quart Ninja Foodi XL boasts 14 different cooking functions for serious versatility, and right now you can pick it up for just $130 at Best Buy, which is a whopping $150 off the usual price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if yoy don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Ninja multicooker boasts an 8-quart capacity, which makes it great for cooking for a whole crowd. And with 14 different cooking functions, you can use it for all kinds of recipes. It's up to 40% faster than a traditional oven when it comes to baking and roasting, and can also be used for slow cooking, dehydrating, searing, keeping food warm and much more.

It comes with Ninja's SmartLid, which can be used for pressure cooking and air frying as well. You also get a 5-quart cooking basket that rests inside the 8-quart pot, so you can cook two different ingredients simultaneously. And both the basket and pot are dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup easy peasy.