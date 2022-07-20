Save $150 on the Theragun Pro at Best Buy and Snag One for Just $450 Today

If you're serious about your workout routine, then you know that recovery is just as important as the exercise itself. The best way to speed up muscle recovery and reduce soreness is with a massage gun.

The Theragun Pro was picked as one of our favorite massage guns for the year. It uses percussive therapy to improve blood circulation, reduce inflammation and speed up the rehabilitation process. And today only, Best Buy is knocking of the Theragun Pro, bringing the price down to $450.

The Theragun Pro is a professional-grade recovery tool that is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. It features a rotating arm and ergonomic multi-grip that allows you to switch up how you hold it so that you can stay comfortable. It also comes with six attachments that target different areas.

It also features an OLED screen that displays the speed and responsive force meter, which can be controlled in the app via Bluetooth. There are five built-in speeds (1,750, 1,900, 2,100, 2,200 or 2,400 percussions per minute) and it can deliver up to 60 pounds of force without being obnoxiously loud.

And you can rely on this massager all day long. It sports a 300-minute battery life across two rechargeable batteries, so you can keep charging one while the other is in use and swap them out when ready.