Save $150 on Samsung's Sleek M7 Smart Monitor Today Only at B&H

If you're looking to add another workstation to your home or office, but don't want to spend the cash on a whole new computer, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung's M7 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment without being connected to a computer, and right now, you can pick it up at a discount. Today only, B&H has this sleek smart monitor on sale for just $220, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

You can think of the Samsung M7 as an even smarter smart TV. In addition to entertainment and streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max and YouTube, the M7 smart monitor comes with Microsoft 365 apps preinstalled so you can use it to type up Word documents and Excel spreadsheets. Just note that you'll need a Microsoft subscription to actually use the apps. And with Bluetooth 4.2, AirPlay 2 and USB-C connectivity, it also doubles as a second monitor with a stunning 32-inch 4K HDR display. In addition, it comes with its own remote with a built-in microphone for hands-free control with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant. And it's a great choice for gamers with an ultra-wide game view mode that adjusts the picture to 21:9 for a more immersive experience.