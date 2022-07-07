Save $15 on This HomeKit-Enabled Logitech Circle View Video Doorbell

A video-equipped doorbell is a simple security measure that can help bring you some peace of mind. But with lots of different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you'll want to consider is whether it's going to be compatible with other security or smart devices you have in your house. Most video doorbells are compatible with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit -- which makes this Logitech Circle View video doorbell a bit of a standout. It's designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and right now you can pick it up for $185, $15 off the usual price.

The Logitech Circle View is a little pricier than some of its video doorbell competitors, but it also comes packed full of high-end features. It's equipped with facial recognition technology, and will provide you with real-time alerts about who is at your door and when. And with its ample 3:4 vertical framing, you can get a full view of your doorstep. It also boasts night vision with full color up to six feet away, even in total darkness. It can be controlled through your iPhone or iPad, Apple TV or using Apple's HomePod smart speaker. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this discount, but deals have been coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Prime Day, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.