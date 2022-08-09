Save 15% On Furniture and More Sitewide at Apartment 2B's Bigger and Better Sale

Furnishing your new apartment or redoing a room in your house can be an incredibly exciting time. But the high cost of quality furniture can certainly put a damper on things. That's why it's important to take advantage of deals when they come along. And right now at Apartment 2B, you cans save 15% on sofas, dressers, bed frames and much more storewide at its Bigger and Better Sale. And if you spend more than $2,999 -- which isn't particularly hard to do with so many great pieces to choose from -- you can take an extra 5% off your order with the promo code GOBIG5. This sale runs until Aug. 22, so be sure to get your order in before then.

No matter what room you're shopping for, you're sure to find tons of stylish and modern pieces of decor for less at this sale. If you're looking for a comfy two-seat sofa for your living room, you can pick up this on sale for just $1,613, $285 off the usual price. It's made of breathable hypoallergenic fabrics, and comes in 87 different colors so you'll find plenty of options that match your home's decor. And you can pair it with this plush , which is $240 off right now, to put your order over that $2,999 threshold for some extra savings.

There are plenty of great pieces for the bedroom on sale as well. This features rich acacia wood that can bring some warmth to your room, and is on sale for $1,571 right now, a $277 discount. You can also grab this matching with a gorgeous mid-century design and eye-catching gold accents for $1,341, $237 off the usual price.

You'll find more than just big pieces on sale, too. You can also find discounts on a great selection of and that will give your home a pop of personality.