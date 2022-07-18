This 11-in-1 Toaster Oven Can Do It All, and It's $140 Off Today

You might know something about air fryers by now, and I'm willing to bet you've handled a toaster oven before. What you might not know is some toaster ovens now come with air frying functions. Some are better than others... and then there's the best. That would be Ninja's absurdly powerful flip-up Foodi toaster oven and air fryer. It's currently on for just $150, down $140 from the normal price. Note, however that this one-day offer ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

An (same wattage, function and cooking capacity, but with slightly different design and controls, it's currently $200 at Target) topped our list of best air-frying toaster ovens in an exhaustive test of select top models.

Besides being a remarkably accurate and even-cooking toaster oven with the capacity to hold nine slices of bread or a 13-inch pizza, the Ninja Foodi air fries and does it about as well and as fast as any model we've tested. Even better, the entire toaster flips upright on a back hinge when not in use giving you more counter space. When upright, it's about 8 inches from front to back. Pretty cool, right?

Ninja

Long story short: If you're looking for a powerful toaster with lightning-fast preheat times and the ability to air-fry the dickens out of chicken wings, french fries and much more, this is the one to buy. And now is the time to buy it while it's on sale for $150 at Best Buy.

Read more: Best Toaster Oven for 2022