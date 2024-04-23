Save $130 on the 2-in-1 Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Robot vacuums are a great addition to any home, especially ones with a mop feature as well. They can be a big help to you as you clean your home, handling a variety of housecleaning jobs. However, these devices can often be pricey. Luckily, Amazon has the Roborock Q5 Pro for only $300. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.

The Roborock Q5 has a 2,700Pa suction, can run for up to 180 minutes on a full charge, and has a multi-directional floating brush to ensure deep cleaning. The brush is great for picking up pet hair, making this a good vacuum for those with a furry friend at home. This robot also comes with a mopping feature as well. And the Q5 can even vacuum and mop at the same time to guarantee fine dirt is taken care of that vacuuming alone might miss. This robot vacuum can also connect to your mobile phone so you can control it from anywhere.

