Save $13 on This 32GB SanDisk SD Card

This memory card was originally $18, but you can grab up to three for just $5 apiece.

Calling all photographers! Having enough storage space on memory cards and external harddrives or clouds is just as important as operating some fine equipment for digital photographers. Some of these cards can typically cost $40 or more, and it's no secret that some memory cards are just better and more durable than others. SanDisk consistently puts out great memory cards that will last a lifetime (if you don't lose them) and its 32GB memory card is now just $5 on Woot.

32 SDHC card
$5 at Woot

While this SD card is one of SanDisk's more simple models, its speed performance rating given by SanDisk stands are a solid Class 4. That means transfers are up to 4MBps with fully compatible SD-compliant devices. The memory cards come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. This deal only lasts through today, so grab yours while you can.