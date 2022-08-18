Galaxy Watch 5 Review Specialty Foods Online 'She-Hulk' Review Disney Streaming Price Hike Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie $60 Off Lenovo Chromebook 3 Fantasy Movies on HBO Max Frontier Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $120 on This Entry-Level NAS and Grab One for Just $229

Running out of storage is never fun. Let this discounted NAS help you prevent that from happening.
2 min read

Looking for a multimedia entertainment station or do you just need a place to secure your data with your own personal cloud? A Network Attached Storage is dedicated to storing files in your home or office, allowing only authorized users to retrieve data from it. These can be hooked up to a computer network rather than directly to a computer, which means they can also be hooked up to your television. 

If you're interested in trying one out or you've been wanting to get a NAS for a while, there's a great deal on an entry-level NAS right now on Amazon. Originally $349, the QNAP Two Bay Home NAS is now 34% off. That means you can grab it for just $229 (and save $120).

QNAP TS-251D-2G 2 Bay Home NAS
$229 at Amazon

This NAS has a cute white and light blue design and it only weighs 5.8 pounds. It can fit into a corner of your room or on your computer table easily. It runs a fast Intel Celeron J4005 processor and has a 1-gigabyte port.  With Plex integration, you're able to get a quality entertainment experience while the NAS ensures smooth playback. Built-in Qmedia software organizes all of your content while the multimedia console consolidates all applications.

You'll also have easy and smart photo management. This NAS has AI image recognition technology, geotagging and more to help automatically categorize photos. Right now, the 2GB RAM model is on sale at 34% off and the 4GB RAM model is 5% off. You can get it for $369 and save about $20. Looking for other models? Be sure to check out all the best NAS deals now.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.