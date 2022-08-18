Save $120 on This Entry-Level NAS and Grab One for Just $229

Looking for a multimedia entertainment station or do you just need a place to secure your data with your own personal cloud? A Network Attached Storage is dedicated to storing files in your home or office, allowing only authorized users to retrieve data from it. These can be hooked up to a computer network rather than directly to a computer, which means they can also be hooked up to your television.

If you're interested in trying one out or you've been wanting to get a NAS for a while, there's a great deal on an entry-level NAS right now on Amazon. Originally $349, the is now 34% off. That means you can grab it for just $229 (and save $120).

This NAS has a cute white and light blue design and it only weighs 5.8 pounds. It can fit into a corner of your room or on your computer table easily. It runs a fast Intel Celeron J4005 processor and has a 1-gigabyte port. With Plex integration, you're able to get a quality entertainment experience while the NAS ensures smooth playback. Built-in Qmedia software organizes all of your content while the multimedia console consolidates all applications.

You'll also have easy and smart photo management. This NAS has AI image recognition technology, geotagging and more to help automatically categorize photos. Right now, the 2GB RAM model is on sale at 34% off and the . You can get it for $369 and save about $20. Looking for other models? Be sure to check out all the best NAS deals now.