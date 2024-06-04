Save $120 on This Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum That Empties Itself and Even Mops

If the idea of cleaning your floors fills you with dread, you could do much worse than consider using a robot vacuum instead. But as great as they are, getting one that checks all the right boxes can often mean spending a huge sum of money. That doesn't necessarily have to be the case, however, as right now you can pick up the Eufy X10 Pro Omni at Amazon with a massive $120 off. That means that you'll pay just $680 for a device that not only vacuums your floors but also mops them as well. And as if that wasn't enough, it can also empty itself and then refill the water all on its own.

Even at $680, this robot vac from the Anker sub-brand is still not cheap, but its features put it at the premium end of the market. Not only does it vacuum, but it's also equipped with a mopping function, making it ideal for homes that have a mix of hardwood floors and carpets. With a rated suction power of 8,000-Pa, it can tackle all sorts of debris, including pet hair. Its 3-liter clean water tank should give you enough juice to mop your home at least two or three times before refilling. This device uses smart cleaning technology, so it can avoid objects and connect to your phone so you can control the device from anywhere at your fingertips.

