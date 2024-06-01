Save $110 on the JBL Boombox 2 With Our Exclusive Coupon Code This Weekend

A portable speaker can really enhance hangs, backyard parties or add music to your cleaning sessions at home. If you need a Bluetooth speaker with more oomph, then feast your eyes and ears on the JBL Boombox 2, which is $110 off when you use our exclusive coupon code CNETBOOMBOX2 at checkout. That means you'll pay only $289 instead of the usual asking price of $400. This exclusive deal is only available until tomorrow, June 2 until 11:59 pm PT.

The JBL Boombox 2 was built to deliver strong bass and volume. This can come in handy when you're in outdoor areas or have multiple guests. It weights roughly 13 pounds and measures 19.1 x 7.9 x 10.1 inches, which means it'll stand strong and has a sturdy construction. Bluetooth 5.1 connection means you'll experience fewer drops across moderately long distances.

But the Boombox 2 also has other features that will liven up your parties. It's IPX7 waterproof, features a 3.5mm jack and acts as a power bank. The rechargeable battery can last up to 24 hours. Plus, it's got a convenient handle that makes it easy to transport this speaker. These features are part of the reason why the JBL Boombox 2 is one of our favorite large portable speakers.

This deal ends tomorrow, June 2nd at 11:59 pm PT. Looking for a portable Bluetooth speakers but want to keep browsing before your big purchase? Here's a list of some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals on the internet right now.