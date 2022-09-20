Save $100 on This Unlocked Android Smartphone With 5G

If you're looking for a new smartphone with 5G that won't break the bank, the OnePlus 10T is an option worth considering. It's the newest member in the 10 Series, the flagship lineup of the company. And it's nearly half the price of many of its competitors, yet still offers features like a high-resolution camera and long-lasting battery.

Right now you can get the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage version of the OnePlus 10T model , saving you $100.

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch display with 394 ppi. It's not as bright as competitors or the 10 Pro from the same lineup, but for basic phone use it should be just fine. It comes equipped with Android 12 OS and with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage it should be able to handle multitasking across apps and storing your pictures and videos.

In fact, the 10T has three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro lens, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It also captures 4K video at 60 fps.

And the phone doesn't skimp at all on its battery. Just 20 minutes on the 125-watt fast charger can charge a dead phone up to 100%. That means you can stay on the go with minimal hassle when it comes to your battery life.

This phone does compromise on certain things -- for instance, it no longer sports the alert slider, which was standard on previous OnePlus devices, but it does sport a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. If you need the most high-end features, it may be worth considering a different phone, but for $650, this phone definitely has a lot of power and is a deal worth checking out at this price.

