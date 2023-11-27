Save $100 on This Halo Wireless GPS Dog Collar This Cyber Monday and Never Lose Your Good Boy Again

If you've a pet dog you probably don't want to even think about what might happen if it goes missing. Unfortunately, that happens to dogs around the world each and every day -- and finding them can be difficult. But it's the year 2023 and devices like this Halo GPS dog collar are here to help and they do that by reuniting pet lovers with their dogs. And now you can put one around your dog's neck for just $599 today.

That price represents a massive $100 saving and all you have to do is make sure to enter the coupon code CYBERMONDAY when checking out. But this is a Cyber Monday deal which means that we can't say for how long it will be available. If keeping your dog safe is something you have on your Cyber Monday wishlist, now is the time to pounce.

The latest Halo collar is the most accurate Halo yet, thanks to improved dog geofencing. That means that you'll enjoy real-time tracking of your pet while Halo's AI-driven software uses machine learning to ensure more accurate tracking. The whole thing is waterproof and charges via a magnetic charger -- once charged, it'll run for a full day before it needs to be topped up.

You'll be able to see exactly where your dog is using the Halo phone app, and you can set up virtual fences so that you'll always know exactly what they're up to. It's not a shock collar; it beeps or vibrates when your dog gets close to the virtual fence, and you train them to recognize that signal and turn away.

You can choose from one of four colors and there are different sizes available to make sure you find the right fit for your dog. You'll need to set up a Halo subscription to use the collar features, with prices starting from $6 per month for the basic plan.