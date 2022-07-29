Save $100 on This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and Get It for Just $130

When it comes to small appliances, Cuisinart regularly comes out with affordable and useful devices for the kitchen. That's especially true with its air fryer and toaster oven. This two-in-one appliance is great for anyone who loves air frying. It's also useful for baking, toasting, and broiling food, so you can bring out your inner chef with just one device. Its versatility and effectiveness is worth its $230 price tag, but you can save $100 now and have it for just $130 at Best Buy.

This dual function air fryer and toaster oven has seven different features, temperature control, a toast shade selector, and an internal light. It operates quietly, uses 1800W of power and has stainless steel housing for an attractive look that can blend into any countertop.