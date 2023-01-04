Save $100 On an Unlocked OnePlus 10T Affordable 5G Smartphone

If you're looking for a new smartphone with 5G that won't break the bank, the OnePlus 10T is an option worth considering. It's the newest member in the 10 Series, the company's flagship lineup. And it's nearly half the price of many of its competitors, yet still offers features like a high-resolution camera and long-lasting battery. And right now, you can snag one for even less with Amazon offering $100 off unlocked models, dropping the price down to $550 for the and $650 for the .

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch display with 394 ppi. It's not as bright as competitors, or its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro, but for basic everyday use it should be just fine. It runs on Android 12, and with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (or 16GB on the step-up 256GB model), it should be able to handle multitasking across apps and store all your photos and videos.

In fact, the 10T has three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro lens; as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It captures 4K video at 60 frames per second.

And the phone doesn't skimp at all on its battery. Just 20 minutes on its 125-watt fast charger can charge a dead phone up to 100%. That means you can stay on the go with minimal hassle when it comes to your battery life.

This phone does compromise on certain things -- for instance, it forgoes the alert slider, which was standard on previous OnePlus devices, but it does sport a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. If you need the most high-end features, it may be worth considering a different phone, but for $550, this phone definitely has a lot of power and is a deal worth checking out at this price.

Read more: OnePlus 10T vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: What's Different?