Save $100 on the New Pixel 7A at Mint Mobile and Get 6 Free Months of Service

We saw tons of great new tech unveiled at Google's I/O developer conference earlier this week, including the latest addition to its Pixel phone lineup -- the Pixel 7A. It's a more affordable "lite" version of the flagship Pixel 7, and if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these sleek new Google phones, Mint Mobile is offering some serious savings for new customers right now.

New customers who want to grab the Pixel 7A will save $100 on the phone, which drops the price down to $399, and get six months of free service when they transfer their existing number over from another carrier. To get this deal, you'll be locked into a 12-month service plan, though you'll only be paying for six months, and there are a few different options depending on how much data you typically use. The most affordable plan gives you 5GB of data per month for $90 total, and unlimited monthly data will cost you $180 total. And, unlike most other carriers, Mint Mobile allows you to choose between monthly payments, or covering the entire cost up front in case you don't want to be tied to an installment plan.

There are plenty of other Pixel 7A offers you can take advantage of right now as well, so be sure to check out our full roundup for even more bargains on Google's latest phone.