Save $100 on the Excellent Apple Watch Series 9 While You Still Can

We consider the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and if you're an iPhone owner it's a no-brainer if you have the money to spend. Unfortunately, the best models cost the most money unless there happens to be a deal running on the specific one that you want. Right now, that may well be the case with Amazon running a number of discounts and taking $100 off several configurations. The saving applies to both the GPS and cellular models in different sizes, but as is always the case with Apple Watch discounts the prices can vary depending on the color and band you're shopping for.

You can order a new Apple Watch Series 9 in the 41mm size at the retailer for just $299 and the cellular version is available for just $399 as well. Prefer your Apple Watch a little bigger? The 45mm model starts at $329, while nabbing one with cellular connectivity will set you back just $429.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was released in fall 2023 and features the latest S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

Apple Watch wearers have access to a bevy of health and fitness tracking capabilities plus an App Store full of apps for streaming audio, communicating with friends and even playing games. And with Apple Pay support you can make payments on the go even if you don't have your wallet or iPhone with you.

We don't have a specified end date for these Apple Watch savings, so factor that into any buying decision. And for more savings on various other Apple Watch models, be sure to hit up our dedicated Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.