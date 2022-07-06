Save $100 on Ninja's Versatile 10-in-1 Foodi XL Pro Toaster Oven

In the market for a new toaster? What about a handy countertop pizza oven? Or maybe you've been curious to try out one of those air fryers everyone seems to be so enamored with. The versatile can do it all, and much more, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $100 off this convenient 10-in-one toaster oven, dropping the price down to just $230. There's no clear-cut expiration, but deals have been coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Prime Day. I'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

With the powerful Ninja Foodi XL, you could almost ditch your kitchen's clunky gas oven. With its extra-large cooking capacity, it's big enough to whip up full meals for the entire family. And with 1,800 watts of power, it can heat up in just 90 seconds and cooks food 30% faster than a traditional oven. It has two rack levels, so you can cook two separate meals at once, and it can even handle larger jobs such as roasting a chicken or even a turkey.

It includes 10 preset cooking functions, including air fry, toast, bake, broil, air roast and more, that make cooking as simple as pushing a button. And with removable and dishwasher safe frying racks and basket, clean-up is a breeze as well. If you're looking to add some handy new appliances to your kitchen without sacrificing serious counter space, this is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment.