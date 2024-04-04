Save $100 Off a New Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Phone Today

Picking a new smartphone can be daunting, especially when you see the prices of some of the best phones on the market. But most people don't have to spend thousands to get a great device, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a prime example of that. Even at its usual $450 asking price, it's a bit of a bargain. But if you order today Amazon will sell you the black version for just $350. We would suggest that you order yours soon though, this deal is a limited-time offer, which means that it isn't going to stick around forever.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G last year, we found it to have a big, vibrant display and enjoyed the option to expand its storage using a microSD card. The price is a key factor here as well, although those who want to get the fastest phone with the best camera might want to look elsewhere. That being said, at this price, it's hard to go wrong.

Buyers will get a 6.4-inch display with 128GB of storage and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and a sleek design that feels great. And all in a rather lovely black finish that might even be a dark blue in the right light.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a bit of a steal, but we know it won't be to everyone's liking. If you fall into that category, we're sure that our list of the best phone deals will have the perfect option for you.