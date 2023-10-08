Save $100 off Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

As Amazon prepares to launch its October Prime Day sale, it seems others -- including Bose -- are getting in on the action. If you're looking for high-quality over-ear headphones, there are a number of choices on the market, but one of our all-time favorites is Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These headphones, which usually retail for $379, are currently on sale for $299 but you can also get an additional 20% in the next 48 hours. If you act quickly, you can get 20% off with code EXTRA20, which saves you $100 in total, for a final price of $279 -- better than what you'd pay on Amazon right now.

Now, these aren't the latest and greatest full-size headphones from Bose. That would be the new-for-2023 QuietComfort Ultra model, which retails for a whopping $429. But the Noise Cancelling 700 models from 2019 are still thoroughly impressive. They have superior sound quality, USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life, and support for Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa -- plus they're exceptionally comfortable and have a sturdy headband, according to our own David Carnoy, who reviewed a pair. These headphones work well for voice calls as they have an eight-microphone system that can significantly reduce background noise when you're not in a quiet environment. They also have a good transparency mode. And if you're low on time, a 15-minute charge will get you 3.5 hours of battery life, which is great for when you're on the go.

