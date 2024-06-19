Save $10 When You Stock Up on $40 of Select Grocery Staples at Amazon for a Limited Time

Pantry items with a long shelf-life are a great way to prepare for meal times because hey, we're all busy and need ready-made items we can prepare quickly. These costs can add up fast, but every once in a while there are discounts that can help score more food for less. For a limited time, Amazon is offering $10 off purchases of select pantry items worth $40 or more. Amazon deals like this one tend to come and go fast, so be sure to act soon to take advantage of this offer.

Amazon has select beloved pantry staples such as 4-packs of Campbell's Tomato soup or Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup, Bumble Bee tuna, Oreo cookies, Four Sigmatic organic coffee and family-sized Ritz crackers that you can stock up on right now, along with lots of other options. You'll have to check out the entire selection of eligible products to find your favorites, but some of these items are also eligible for discounts. However, subscribe and save offers for continued delivery are separate offers from this discount.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

To score this discount, choose from the eligible items and go to your cart. You'll get the $10 off for purchases $40 or over applied automatically. Some items are SNAP/EBT eligible. Just keep in mind that customers are liable for any shipping and taxes as well.

In addition to grocery deals, we've also got plenty of recommendations for essential tools you need in your kitchen so you can prepare delicious meals with these pantry items.