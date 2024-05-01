Save $10 on This TP-Link Smart Outlet Extender on Amazon

We all need extra outlets once in a while. Whether it's because of housemates, family members with multiple appliances, or because our devices all agreed to get low on battery on the same day. A smart outlet extender is a great purchase for anyone who has ever found themselves in this scenario. If you've been looking for one, the TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Outlet Extender, Surge Protector is now $10 off at Amazon when you use the applicable coupon.

Fully equipped with nine outlets, there will always be a place for you to charge the devices that keep you organized. It's a bit bulky, but you get three USB outlets, three always-on outlets and three smart outlets. 18-watt capability means you can charge most phones in roughly 30 minutes. The TP-Link Tapo is also compatible with voice control systems such as Amazon Alexa, Tapo, Apple Home Kit and Google Home.

It's pretty easy to install. Simply install it on your existing outlet using the included stabilizing post and mounting screw, and you're ready to start plug in your beloved devices. As a bonus, this smart outlet extender is also a surge protector that keeps your items safe in case of electricity spikes or changes.

This deal is available for a limited time. To make sure you get the full $10 off, click on the Amazon instant coupon below the price before checking out.

If you need a smart outlet but aren't sure if this exact make is for you, check out our smart outlet reviews here so you can shop around before making your purchase.