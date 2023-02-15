Satisfy Your Coffee Cravings With 50% Off Your First Bag From Atlas Coffee Club

Coffee is a morning must-have for many of us, and if you like to brew your own batch at home, you can skip the shopping trip or your local barista by getting fresh beans delivered right to your door. Coffee clubs have been catching steam for a while now, and if you've considered trying one out, now is a great time to pull the trigger.

Atlas Coffee Club is offering CNET readers an exclusive 50% discount on your first bag for Presidents Day, bringing the price of a 6-ounce bag to $4.50, a 12-ounce bag to $7 or a 24-ounce double bag to $14. Or, take $10 off gift subscriptions for friends and family. There are three-month, six-month and 12-month options available. Just follow the link below and you'll find the discounts have been automatically applied.

Atlas Coffee Club is a great subscription service for a global variety of coffee beans. It even earned a spot on our list of best coffee clubs and subscriptions for 2023. And when you sign up for a membership with a coffee club, you'll be able to taste a multitude of flavors -- making it a great option for those with an adventurous palate for something new.

Everyone has preferences for how they like their coffee, and Atlas takes these into account. When you sign up, you'll be able to select ground, whole bean or pods, so you get your coffee how you like it. You can even choose from seven different grind types for whichever brewing method you prefer. And you can choose light-to-medium roast or medium-to-dark roast deliveries -- or grab a mixture of both. The deliveries also come with a postcard from the country of origin your beans came from, along with tasting notes and brewing tips, and you can choose whether you get a fresh shipment every two weeks or every four weeks. Plus, you can cancel your subscription anytime.

If you or a loved one enjoys coffee and wants to try new flavors, this is a solid deal worth checking out.